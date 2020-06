Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities elevator

Combine a stunning brick facade, a private garden, and modern appliances to get The Richelieu. Mac's newest building offers a variety of apartment options all equipped with granite counter tops and new cabinets. In Historic Hyde Park, residents benefit from the convenient location. The Richelieu is right on the bus route and just a few minutes from Martini Corner, the Plaza, and Westport.