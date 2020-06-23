All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4042 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Step into your newly remodeled Ground floor Hyde Park unit!
Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by Feb 28!
Quiet block with mature trees.
Easy access to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, Arts District, The Nelson, Westport, The Plaza and highways!
Nearby park and walking trails!
Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, large sprawling living room, with additional dining room space, and ceiling fans!
New furnace to keep you warm and cozy and upgraded electrical!
The large galley style kitchen comes with freshly painted white cabinets, black refrigerator and Oven/Range provided!
Bathroom has white tile and all the nice finishes.
The bedroom has quite a bit of character!
Front deck off of living room and a back deck! Two outdoor spaces!
There is free on site laundry. Google Fiber wired. Off street parking. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Campbell St - 1N have any available units?
4042 Campbell St - 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 Campbell St - 1N have?
Some of 4042 Campbell St - 1N's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 Campbell St - 1N currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Campbell St - 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Campbell St - 1N pet-friendly?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 1N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 1N offer parking?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 1N does not offer parking.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 1N have a pool?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 1N does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 1N have accessible units?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
