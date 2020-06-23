4042 Campbell St - 1N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry google fiber internet access

Step into your newly remodeled Ground floor Hyde Park unit!

Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by Feb 28!

Quiet block with mature trees.

Easy access to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, Arts District, The Nelson, Westport, The Plaza and highways!

Nearby park and walking trails!

Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, large sprawling living room, with additional dining room space, and ceiling fans!

New furnace to keep you warm and cozy and upgraded electrical!

The large galley style kitchen comes with freshly painted white cabinets, black refrigerator and Oven/Range provided!

Bathroom has white tile and all the nice finishes.

The bedroom has quite a bit of character!

Front deck off of living room and a back deck! Two outdoor spaces!

There is free on site laundry. Google Fiber wired. Off street parking. No vouchers.