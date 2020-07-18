All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
404 Lawn, Ave
404 Lawn, Ave

404 Lawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

404 Lawn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 bath Home - this is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home with Garage.

(RLNE5903174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Lawn, Ave have any available units?
404 Lawn, Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 404 Lawn, Ave currently offering any rent specials?
404 Lawn, Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Lawn, Ave pet-friendly?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave offer parking?
Yes, 404 Lawn, Ave offers parking.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have a pool?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have a pool.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have accessible units?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
