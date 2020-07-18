Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 404 Lawn, Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
404 Lawn, Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
404 Lawn, Ave
404 Lawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
404 Lawn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 bath Home - this is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home with Garage.
(RLNE5903174)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have any available units?
404 Lawn, Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 404 Lawn, Ave currently offering any rent specials?
404 Lawn, Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Lawn, Ave pet-friendly?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave offer parking?
Yes, 404 Lawn, Ave offers parking.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have a pool?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have a pool.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have accessible units?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Lawn, Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Lawn, Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Coves North
Hanover Place
Waldo
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
West Plaza
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary