All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 404 E 91st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
404 E 91st Terrace
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

404 E 91st Terrace

404 East 91st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

404 East 91st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Bonne Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waldo Single Family Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This South Waldo area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The kitchen appliances include: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The washer and dryer are included in a separate laundry room. This house has Central Air and a Gas Furnace. There is a private driveway for off-street parking. The backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1095.00 Per Month

(RLNE2803066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 E 91st Terrace have any available units?
404 E 91st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 E 91st Terrace have?
Some of 404 E 91st Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 E 91st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
404 E 91st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 E 91st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 E 91st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 404 E 91st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 404 E 91st Terrace offers parking.
Does 404 E 91st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 E 91st Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 E 91st Terrace have a pool?
No, 404 E 91st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 404 E 91st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 404 E 91st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 404 E 91st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 E 91st Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary