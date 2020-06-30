4039 Monroe Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

This 856 Sq ft property has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity