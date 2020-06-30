All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

4039 Monroe Ave

4039 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 856 Sq ft property has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Monroe Ave have any available units?
4039 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Monroe Ave have?
Some of 4039 Monroe Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Monroe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4039 Monroe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4039 Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 4039 Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4039 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4039 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 4039 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4039 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Monroe Ave has units with dishwashers.

