4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry google fiber internet access

This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park. It is also close to Westport & the Plaza. This is a high demand and beautiful area that is close to the 39th Street restaurant district & KU MED as well.



The apartment is Google Fiber Ready along with a balcony on the front with a beautiful view. The apartment is freshly painted with mostly hardwood floors besides the kitchen & bathroom. It has central heat & A/C. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric, while the landlord covers the water & trash bill. There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee. Contact Mike at 9one3-980-1270 to find out how to apply for this apartment today. Some of the pictures used in this listing are from another apartment in the building. We don't' have pictures of all of the apartments yet.