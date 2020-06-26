All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1

4031 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park. It is also close to Westport & the Plaza. This is a high demand and beautiful area that is close to the 39th Street restaurant district & KU MED as well.

The apartment is Google Fiber Ready along with a balcony on the front with a beautiful view. The apartment is freshly painted with mostly hardwood floors besides the kitchen & bathroom. It has central heat & A/C. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric, while the landlord covers the water & trash bill. There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee. Contact Mike at 9one3-980-1270 to find out how to apply for this apartment today. Some of the pictures used in this listing are from another apartment in the building. We don't' have pictures of all of the apartments yet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Kenwood Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
