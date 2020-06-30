403 E 92rd Terrace

Amenities
Waldo Home totally remodeled with Fenced Backyard - This South Waldo area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The kitchen appliances include: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The washer and dryer are included in a separate laundry room. This house has Central Air and a Gas Furnace. There is a private double wide driveway for off-street parking. The backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,095.00 Per Month
(RLNE5205597)