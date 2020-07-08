4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Midtown just a few minutes from the Plaza. These spacious apartments boast hardwood floors throughout with tons of natural light, and brand new appliances and fixtures. The large front porch is perfect for relaxing. W/D hookups in each unit. Please call to schedule a time for a tour or for a virtual tour, please visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dM16B6QW7gy

Call 816-268-2121 option 1 for leasing.

