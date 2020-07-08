All apartments in Kansas City
4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2
4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2

4029 The Paseo · No Longer Available
Location

4029 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Midtown just a few minutes from the Plaza. These spacious apartments boast hardwood floors throughout with tons of natural light, and brand new appliances and fixtures. The large front porch is perfect for relaxing. W/D hookups in each unit. Please call to schedule a time for a tour or for a virtual tour, please visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dM16B6QW7gy
Call 816-268-2121 option 1 for leasing.
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Midtown just a few minutes from the Plaza. These spacious apartments boast hardwood floors throughout with tons of natural light, and brand new appliances and fixtures. The large front porch is perfect for relaxing. W/D hookups in each unit.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dM16B6QW7gy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 have any available units?
4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 have?
Some of 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 Paseo Blvd - 1, Unit 1, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

