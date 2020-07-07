Rent Calculator
4025 E 70th Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM
1 of 11
4025 E 70th Street
4025 East 70th Street
No Longer Available
Location
4025 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This home is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer hookups. The basement is unfinished. Nice backyard. NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4025 E 70th Street have any available units?
4025 E 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4025 E 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4025 E 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 E 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4025 E 70th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4025 E 70th Street offer parking?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have a pool?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Prairie Village, KS
