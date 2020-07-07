All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4025 E 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4025 E 70th Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

4025 E 70th Street

4025 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4025 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This home is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer hookups. The basement is unfinished. Nice backyard. NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 E 70th Street have any available units?
4025 E 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4025 E 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4025 E 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 E 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4025 E 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4025 E 70th Street offer parking?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have a pool?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 E 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 E 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary