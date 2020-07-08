All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4021 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4021 Harrison Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

4021 Harrison Street

4021 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
South Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4021 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0d640105e ---- Arsenal is right off Harrison and 40th just minutes away from Kansas City Art Institute, Nelson-Atkins Museum, and Gillham Park. This property offers hardwood flooring throughout, central AC, off-street parking, and laundry on-site PLUS basic Google Fiber internet is provided. This two bedroom apartment is about 850 sq ft and is renting for $795/month with a $400 deposit. The landlord will take care of water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome! 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** Fees & requirements: $30 application fee $400 deposit 12 month lease *NO evictions or felony charges *Credit score of 550 or greater *Monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent Arsenal is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call to schedule a showing **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Harrison Street have any available units?
4021 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Harrison Street have?
Some of 4021 Harrison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 4021 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 4021 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 4021 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 4021 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary