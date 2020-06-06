All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4017 Holmes St.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

4017 Holmes St.

4017 Holmes St · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4017 Holmes St. Available 07/01/19 {4017} South Hyde Park Gem + Modern Luxury Home + Completely Remodeled! - Modern Minimalist Luxury is reimagined in this beautifully remodeled South Hyde Park Home! The inviting front porch leads you into the sophisticated and stylish open living room, kitchen & dining area with beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, clean lines & contemporary finishes.
The home features a remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Several skylights throughout fills the space with an abundance of natural light. Two bedrooms with a fully renovated bath + Loft make for a great modern space! All closets have been designed to maximize the space and provide plenty of storage.

This home is visually stunning with a sleek modern design. Amazingly warm and inviting, yet functionally practical. You wont want to leave!

This home does have central heating & cooling. All appliances, including kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer, stay with the home!

(RLNE4877341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Holmes St. have any available units?
4017 Holmes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Holmes St. have?
Some of 4017 Holmes St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Holmes St. currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Holmes St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Holmes St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Holmes St. is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Holmes St. offer parking?
No, 4017 Holmes St. does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Holmes St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4017 Holmes St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Holmes St. have a pool?
No, 4017 Holmes St. does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Holmes St. have accessible units?
No, 4017 Holmes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Holmes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Holmes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
