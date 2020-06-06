Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4017 Holmes St. Available 07/01/19 {4017} South Hyde Park Gem + Modern Luxury Home + Completely Remodeled! - Modern Minimalist Luxury is reimagined in this beautifully remodeled South Hyde Park Home! The inviting front porch leads you into the sophisticated and stylish open living room, kitchen & dining area with beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, clean lines & contemporary finishes.

The home features a remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Several skylights throughout fills the space with an abundance of natural light. Two bedrooms with a fully renovated bath + Loft make for a great modern space! All closets have been designed to maximize the space and provide plenty of storage.



This home is visually stunning with a sleek modern design. Amazingly warm and inviting, yet functionally practical. You wont want to leave!



This home does have central heating & cooling. All appliances, including kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer, stay with the home!



(RLNE4877341)