All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4008 Brooklyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4008 Brooklyn Ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

4008 Brooklyn Ave

4008 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4008 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First months rent is FREE!

This 1,022 Sq ft property was built in 1913 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Super nice. Whole top floor is a huge bedroom with a full bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
4008 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 4008 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Brooklyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Brooklyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
No, 4008 Brooklyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 4008 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 4008 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Brooklyn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary