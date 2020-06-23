4008 Brooklyn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First months rent is FREE!



This 1,022 Sq ft property was built in 1913 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Super nice. Whole top floor is a huge bedroom with a full bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity