Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

4001 E 45th St

4001 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4001 East 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4001 E 45th St. Kansas City, MO 64130
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Kansas City. Available immediately for $775.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at

https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/838164

App fees differ online

(RLNE5183816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 E 45th St have any available units?
4001 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 E 45th St have?
Some of 4001 E 45th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
4001 E 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 E 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 E 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 4001 E 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 4001 E 45th St offers parking.
Does 4001 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 E 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 E 45th St have a pool?
No, 4001 E 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 4001 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 4001 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 E 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.

