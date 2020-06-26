All apartments in Kansas City
4000 E 67th Ter

4000 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4000 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house sets on .2 acres and has a 1 car garage. It features a large living room and unfinished basement for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 E 67th Ter have any available units?
4000 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4000 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4000 E 67th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4000 E 67th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4000 E 67th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4000 E 67th Ter offers parking.
Does 4000 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 4000 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4000 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4000 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 E 67th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 E 67th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 E 67th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

