Amenities

air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great price, great location and you pay no utilities!

This is located in the Old Westport area.

Easy access to the school, nightlife and shopping!

5-10 minute drive to the Plaza or Power and Light!

Enjoy your quaint, private unit on the 1st floor of a converted home with 5 total units.

Great living room space and nice room size!!

Secure entrance in the front.

Central heat with window AC unit.

Street parking, no pets please.