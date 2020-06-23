Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3938 College Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3938 College Ave
3938 College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3938 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully restored home, updated and ready to call home.
3 BR 1 Bath House
Monthly rental rate $725
Deposit $725
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3938 College Ave have any available units?
3938 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3938 College Ave have?
Some of 3938 College Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3938 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3938 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3938 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3938 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3938 College Ave offers parking.
Does 3938 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 College Ave have a pool?
No, 3938 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3938 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 3938 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
