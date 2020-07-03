Rent Calculator
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3932 N Lister Ave
3932 North Lister Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3932 North Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3932 N Lister Ave. Kansas City MO 64117
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.
2BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas City. Available immediately for $675.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Only qualifications necessary are.
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit
Please call for more info.
Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/848463
App fees differ online
(RLNE5219255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3932 N Lister Ave have any available units?
3932 N Lister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3932 N Lister Ave have?
Some of 3932 N Lister Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3932 N Lister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3932 N Lister Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 N Lister Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 N Lister Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3932 N Lister Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3932 N Lister Ave offers parking.
Does 3932 N Lister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 N Lister Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 N Lister Ave have a pool?
No, 3932 N Lister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3932 N Lister Ave have accessible units?
No, 3932 N Lister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 N Lister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 N Lister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
