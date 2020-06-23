3928 N Lister Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan

Coming soon! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 982 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Screened in porch

Attached one car garage

Tiled backsplash

Ceiling fans



Schools:

Chouteau Elementary

Eastgate Middle

North Kansas City High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



