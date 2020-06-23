All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

3928 N Lister Ave

3928 North Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3928 North Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Coming soon! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 982 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Screened in porch
Attached one car garage
Tiled backsplash
Ceiling fans

Schools:
Chouteau Elementary
Eastgate Middle
North Kansas City High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4433312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 N Lister Ave have any available units?
3928 N Lister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 N Lister Ave have?
Some of 3928 N Lister Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 N Lister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3928 N Lister Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 N Lister Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 N Lister Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3928 N Lister Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3928 N Lister Ave does offer parking.
Does 3928 N Lister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 N Lister Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 N Lister Ave have a pool?
No, 3928 N Lister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3928 N Lister Ave have accessible units?
No, 3928 N Lister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 N Lister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 N Lister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
