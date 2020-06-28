3917 Clark Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45182590ad ---- Check out this awesome midtown property for rent! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is walking distance to both Westport and the 39th Street district and just a short drive to all of other sights and sounds of Kansas City! This home has been updated with a new HVAC system, and nest thermostat, and also an updated kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances! Don't miss this awesome wrap around porch, make this house your new home today! Contact the leasing team to set up your showing!