All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3917 Clark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3917 Clark Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

3917 Clark Ave

3917 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3917 Clark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45182590ad ---- Check out this awesome midtown property for rent! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is walking distance to both Westport and the 39th Street district and just a short drive to all of other sights and sounds of Kansas City! This home has been updated with a new HVAC system, and nest thermostat, and also an updated kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances! Don't miss this awesome wrap around porch, make this house your new home today! Contact the leasing team to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Clark Ave have any available units?
3917 Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Clark Ave have?
Some of 3917 Clark Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Clark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Clark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3917 Clark Ave offer parking?
No, 3917 Clark Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Clark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 3917 Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 3917 Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary