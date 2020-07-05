3913 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117 Winnwood
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**
Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Two full bathrooms. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have any available units?
3913 North Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.