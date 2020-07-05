3913 North Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**



Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Two full bathrooms. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

