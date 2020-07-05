All apartments in Kansas City
3913 North Jackson Avenue

Location

3913 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.**

Beautiful remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Two full bathrooms. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light. PET FRIENDLY with NO Breed restrictions! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have any available units?
3913 North Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 3913 North Jackson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 North Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3913 North Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 North Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 North Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 3913 North Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 North Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3913 North Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3913 North Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 North Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 North Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

