Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3910 Paseo Blvd.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3910 Paseo Blvd.
3910 Paseo Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3910 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms property is renting for $900/ a month. Is a two-story property with basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have any available units?
3910 Paseo Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3910 Paseo Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Paseo Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Paseo Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
