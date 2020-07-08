All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3910 Paseo Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3910 Paseo Blvd.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

3910 Paseo Blvd.

3910 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3910 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms property is renting for $900/ a month. Is a two-story property with basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have any available units?
3910 Paseo Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3910 Paseo Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Paseo Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Paseo Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Paseo Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Paseo Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary