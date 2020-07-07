All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

3902 College Ave

3902 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3902 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3902 College - Great property spacious layout has been renovated from the inside. Quiet neighborhood.

(RLNE4238933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 College Ave have any available units?
3902 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3902 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3902 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3902 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3902 College Ave offer parking?
No, 3902 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3902 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 College Ave have a pool?
No, 3902 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3902 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 3902 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 College Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

