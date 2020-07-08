3856 NW 94th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58f686608a ---- These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout,!



You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.



It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.



Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1495.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1395.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $1045.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

