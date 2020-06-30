All apartments in Kansas City
3845 Wyandotte Street - 3
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:31 PM

3845 Wyandotte Street - 3

3845 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
The sophisticated, pet friendly apartment you've been looking for!
This beautiful one-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Midtown has lovely architectural details, crown moldings, extravagantly large baseboards and window casings in a beautiful palette of colors. It has been fully restored and modernized and includes ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom with LED bulbs, a kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, a new counter-depth side by side stainless steel refrigerator, new stainless steel dishwasher, new 5 burner continuous grate stainless steel stove, new garbage disposal, new extra-large under-mount stainless steel sink, new faucet, new tile floors, and an extra deep window where you can put little plants and pretty things.
Floors in living room and bedroom are newly refinished. The bathrooms spa like feel has a sophisticated quartz counter-top vanity, tile floors, new light fixtures, new under-mount sink, new faucet and a fabulous mirror. The shower-tub has been tiled vertically and features new shower-tub fixtures. Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, furnace and central air conditioning.
Tenants pay utilities directly. Ample space for bicycle parking in the basement. Each unit includes a NEST to control thermostat and door entry. Conveniently located minutes to Power & Light District, KU Medical School & Hospital, The Crossroads District and the Plaza. The property is located right on the Metro bus line. One block from the intended new street car line on Main Street. For questions and to schedule a showing please contact the email or phone number listed. Sorry no voucher programs accepted, but cats and dogs are welcome.

Ruxton is located in Kansas City, Missouri in the 64111 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1916 and has 3 stories with 12 units.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 have any available units?
3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 have?
Some of 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Wyandotte Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.

