3845 Wyandotte Street - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub internet access

The sophisticated, pet friendly apartment you've been looking for!

This beautiful one-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Midtown has lovely architectural details, crown moldings, extravagantly large baseboards and window casings in a beautiful palette of colors. It has been fully restored and modernized and includes ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom with LED bulbs, a kitchen with new quartz counter-tops, a new counter-depth side by side stainless steel refrigerator, new stainless steel dishwasher, new 5 burner continuous grate stainless steel stove, new garbage disposal, new extra-large under-mount stainless steel sink, new faucet, new tile floors, and an extra deep window where you can put little plants and pretty things.

Floors in living room and bedroom are newly refinished. The bathrooms spa like feel has a sophisticated quartz counter-top vanity, tile floors, new light fixtures, new under-mount sink, new faucet and a fabulous mirror. The shower-tub has been tiled vertically and features new shower-tub fixtures. Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, furnace and central air conditioning.

Tenants pay utilities directly. Ample space for bicycle parking in the basement. Each unit includes a NEST to control thermostat and door entry. Conveniently located minutes to Power & Light District, KU Medical School & Hospital, The Crossroads District and the Plaza. The property is located right on the Metro bus line. One block from the intended new street car line on Main Street. For questions and to schedule a showing please contact the email or phone number listed. Sorry no voucher programs accepted, but cats and dogs are welcome.



Ruxton is located in Kansas City, Missouri in the 64111 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1916 and has 3 stories with 12 units.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531