Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

3840 Harrison Blvd 3

3840 Harrison Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Harrison Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Minutes from UMKC, KU Med, and More! - Property Id: 134678

Move in ready! 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment. Don't miss an opportunity to live in Hyde Park, an area of Kansas City that has very rich history. 3840 Harrison Blvd is a beautiful century-old building with all it's charm yet the luxuries of a fully remodeled space. The entire building was renovated in 2011. The open kitchen with stainless steel appliances includes a newer dishwasher, oven, fridge and a large granite countertop. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Central air/heat. Just minutes away from UMKC, the Nelson Atkins art museum, Plaza and Westport. Pet friendly apartment with off street parking. Utilities are separately metered for each unit. Unit pricing is $875/month. Lawn care, trash, snow removal included. This unit also has its own private entry!

Please email us at Oakgroupkc@gmail.com or
Call us at 816-200-9757 or 816-606-4561 to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134678p
Property Id 134678

(RLNE5089974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 have any available units?
3840 Harrison Blvd 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 have?
Some of 3840 Harrison Blvd 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Harrison Blvd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 offers parking.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 have a pool?
No, 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 have accessible units?
No, 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 3 has units with dishwashers.
