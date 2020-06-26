3840 Harrison Blvd 3

Amenities
Apartment Minutes from UMKC, KU Med, and More! - Property Id: 134678
Move in ready! 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment. Don't miss an opportunity to live in Hyde Park, an area of Kansas City that has very rich history. 3840 Harrison Blvd is a beautiful century-old building with all it's charm yet the luxuries of a fully remodeled space. The entire building was renovated in 2011. The open kitchen with stainless steel appliances includes a newer dishwasher, oven, fridge and a large granite countertop. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Central air/heat. Just minutes away from UMKC, the Nelson Atkins art museum, Plaza and Westport. Pet friendly apartment with off street parking. Utilities are separately metered for each unit. Unit pricing is $875/month. Lawn care, trash, snow removal included. This unit also has its own private entry!
Please email us at Oakgroupkc@gmail.com or
Call us at 816-200-9757 or 816-606-4561 to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134678p
