Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3838 Harrison #1
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:45 PM
1 of 35
3838 Harrison #1
3838 Harrison Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3838 Harrison Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath featuring in unit washer and dryer. Located in historic Hyde Park.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3838 Harrison #1 have any available units?
3838 Harrison #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3838 Harrison #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Harrison #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Harrison #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Harrison #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3838 Harrison #1 offer parking?
No, 3838 Harrison #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Harrison #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 Harrison #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Harrison #1 have a pool?
No, 3838 Harrison #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Harrison #1 have accessible units?
No, 3838 Harrison #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Harrison #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 Harrison #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 Harrison #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 Harrison #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
