Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3837 Benton Blvd
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

3837 Benton Blvd

3837 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3837 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Benton Blvd have any available units?
3837 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3837 Benton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Benton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Benton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3837 Benton Blvd offer parking?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3837 Benton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Benton Blvd have a pool?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Benton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Benton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 Benton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3837 Benton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
