3835 Main Street, Unit - 302

Amenities

stainless steel gym elevator accessible

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator gym

The Netherland is THE building for those who enjoy the scenic downtown Kansas City, without the downtown pricing. All units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit washing and drying units, roller shades for your windows, and prox card security at all entry points. This building is perfect for the business professional, students, and anyone wanting to take advantage of the beautiful views this building has to offer of the downtown Kansas City skyline. Lower units feature spacious baths, while the upper levels boast modern tiled showers.