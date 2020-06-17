All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:25 PM

3835 Main Street, Unit - 302

3835 Main Street · (816) 203-1266
Location

3835 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 377 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
elevator
accessible
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
The Netherland is THE building for those who enjoy the scenic downtown Kansas City, without the downtown pricing. All units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit washing and drying units, roller shades for your windows, and prox card security at all entry points. This building is perfect for the business professional, students, and anyone wanting to take advantage of the beautiful views this building has to offer of the downtown Kansas City skyline. Lower units feature spacious baths, while the upper levels boast modern tiled showers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 have any available units?
3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 have?
Some of 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 offer parking?
No, 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 does not offer parking.
Does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 have a pool?
No, 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 have accessible units?
Yes, 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 has accessible units.
Does 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Main Street, Unit - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
