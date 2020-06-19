3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

LOTS OF NEW or REFURBISHED: Kitchen Floor Light fixtures Ceiling Fans Sinks Cabinets Carpet Great Westport location - across the street from The Sundry coffee shop and restaurant; attached to the largest co-working space in the metro...the Westport PlexPod. Right next to Gillham Park. Less then 3 blocks to other coffee, bars, dining, and entertainment. Minutes to crossroads downtown and the plaza. Get the best of both worlds - quiet yet close to the action! Google Fiber already installed! Historically unique - this 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit provides a spacious home. This main floor unit has a large wrap around covered porch with a private entrance. Very large master bedroom includes a private bath with TONS of storage. Other huge bedrooms and bath compliment a good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Essentially this is a house! Free private washer and dryer in unit Free water Free trash Free lawn care NO SMOKING Dishwasher included Microwave Included 1 Free off street parking additional street parking allowed at NO cost.



There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $250 non-refundable pet fee and $250 pet deposit per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.