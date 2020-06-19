All apartments in Kansas City
3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1
3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1

3830 Warwick Boulevard · (816) 410-8800
Location

3830 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
LOTS OF NEW or REFURBISHED: Kitchen Floor Light fixtures Ceiling Fans Sinks Cabinets Carpet Great Westport location - across the street from The Sundry coffee shop and restaurant; attached to the largest co-working space in the metro...the Westport PlexPod. Right next to Gillham Park. Less then 3 blocks to other coffee, bars, dining, and entertainment. Minutes to crossroads downtown and the plaza. Get the best of both worlds - quiet yet close to the action! Google Fiber already installed! Historically unique - this 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit provides a spacious home. This main floor unit has a large wrap around covered porch with a private entrance. Very large master bedroom includes a private bath with TONS of storage. Other huge bedrooms and bath compliment a good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Essentially this is a house! Free private washer and dryer in unit Free water Free trash Free lawn care NO SMOKING Dishwasher included Microwave Included 1 Free off street parking additional street parking allowed at NO cost.

There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $250 non-refundable pet fee and $250 pet deposit per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Warwick Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
