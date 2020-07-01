All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3828 Brooklyn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3828 Brooklyn
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

3828 Brooklyn

3828 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3828 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5632526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 Brooklyn have any available units?
3828 Brooklyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3828 Brooklyn currently offering any rent specials?
3828 Brooklyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 Brooklyn pet-friendly?
No, 3828 Brooklyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3828 Brooklyn offer parking?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not offer parking.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have a pool?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have a pool.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have accessible units?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have units with air conditioning?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary