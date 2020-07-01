Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3828 Brooklyn
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3828 Brooklyn
3828 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3828 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5632526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3828 Brooklyn have any available units?
3828 Brooklyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3828 Brooklyn currently offering any rent specials?
3828 Brooklyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 Brooklyn pet-friendly?
No, 3828 Brooklyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3828 Brooklyn offer parking?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not offer parking.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have a pool?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have a pool.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have accessible units?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3828 Brooklyn have units with air conditioning?
No, 3828 Brooklyn does not have units with air conditioning.
