3826 Bell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking extra storage

This ground level duplex unit is ready for move in! Cute front porch for morning coffee invites you into the kitchen with all appliances provided. Spacious sunny living room with hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms, both with great closet space. (One has back entry door to the behind the building parking lot!!) 1 bathroom offers tile floors, shower/tub combo and a great linen closet.

The stone, unfinished basement can be accessed from inside the unit; washer and dryer provided as well as some additional storage space.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.