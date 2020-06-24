3821 E 58th St

3821 East 58th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130 Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated Kitchen and Great Space - Check out this house with a totally renovated kitchen and fresh paint throughout the main floor. Located on a quiet street with one bedroom on the main floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
