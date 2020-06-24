All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3821 E 58th St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

3821 E 58th St

3821 East 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3821 East 58th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Kitchen and Great Space - Check out this house with a totally renovated kitchen and fresh paint throughout the main floor. Located on a quiet street with one bedroom on the main floor and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

(RLNE4724758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 E 58th St have any available units?
3821 E 58th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3821 E 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
3821 E 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 E 58th St pet-friendly?
No, 3821 E 58th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3821 E 58th St offer parking?
No, 3821 E 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 3821 E 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 E 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 E 58th St have a pool?
No, 3821 E 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 3821 E 58th St have accessible units?
No, 3821 E 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 E 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 E 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 E 58th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 E 58th St does not have units with air conditioning.
