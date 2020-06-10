All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3820 E 69th Ter

3820 East 69th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3820 East 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1203 Sq ft property was built in 1964 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 E 69th Ter have any available units?
3820 E 69th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 E 69th Ter have?
Some of 3820 E 69th Ter's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 E 69th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3820 E 69th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 E 69th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3820 E 69th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3820 E 69th Ter offer parking?
No, 3820 E 69th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3820 E 69th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 E 69th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 E 69th Ter have a pool?
No, 3820 E 69th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3820 E 69th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3820 E 69th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 E 69th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 E 69th Ter has units with dishwashers.
