3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill google fiber internet access

Beautiful and spacious Hyde Park apartment!

Property on the National Historic Registry & very well maintained.

Freshly painted with original crown molding and tons of character!

Fireplace for decor purposes only.

Hardwood floors throughout!

Don't miss out on the inviting patio off your living room, includes a relaxing swing and great shade!

Ceiling fans in bedrooms, great closet space, a hard find in historic buildings!

Updated galley kitchen with dishwasher, stove, microwave and great cabinet space!

Claw foot tub and adorable bathroom!

Full size utility room/mud room with full size WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED!

Rear exit goes out to an amazing garden with pond, picnic area and gas grill shared among tenants.

Secured bldg entry.

OFF-STREET PARKING with good lighting and newly poured blacktop.

Tenants only pay electricity and Google Fiber enabled!

Cats ok, no dogs. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No pet rent.

Google Fiber enabled, tenant responsible for service.

This will go fast!