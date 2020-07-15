All apartments in Kansas City
3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2

3817 Baltimore Avenue · (816) 572-3669
Location

3817 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
Beautiful and spacious Hyde Park apartment!
Property on the National Historic Registry & very well maintained.
Freshly painted with original crown molding and tons of character!
Fireplace for decor purposes only.
Hardwood floors throughout!
Don't miss out on the inviting patio off your living room, includes a relaxing swing and great shade!
Ceiling fans in bedrooms, great closet space, a hard find in historic buildings!
Updated galley kitchen with dishwasher, stove, microwave and great cabinet space!
Claw foot tub and adorable bathroom!
Full size utility room/mud room with full size WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED!
Rear exit goes out to an amazing garden with pond, picnic area and gas grill shared among tenants.
Secured bldg entry.
OFF-STREET PARKING with good lighting and newly poured blacktop.
Tenants only pay electricity and Google Fiber enabled!
Cats ok, no dogs. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No pet rent.
Google Fiber enabled, tenant responsible for service.
This will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 have any available units?
3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Baltimore Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
