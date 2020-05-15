3816 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill media room

Located in the heart of Kansas City’s Westport Entertainment District, this completely remodeled Studio apartment is within walking distance to some of KC’s most popular attractions! Uptown Theater, Char Bar, McCoy’s Pub, Kelly’s Westport, Port Fonda, Sun Fresh Market, and more! This unit is perfect for any midtown commuter, you are only 5 minutes from Downtown, Crossroads, Plaza and the UMKC / Rockhurst University campuses.



This apartment home features a locked and secured entrance, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring, completely renovated kitchen with a full set of new stainless-steel appliances with washer and dryer also included.



The building also offers a large shared entertainment deck with seating it really is the perfect spot to hang out, grill and enjoy the weather. Call us today to set up a private showing!



Tenants are responsible for gas and electric, water and trash are paid!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.