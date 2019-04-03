All apartments in Kansas City
3816 Benton Blvd
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

3816 Benton Blvd

3816 South Benton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3816 South Benton Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Kansas City Beauty!!
3 Bedroomm/2 Bathroom
Great Details
Rent $995/Deposit $900
Sorry NO Section 8 is Accepted
Utilities are the responsibilty of the tenant.
We do have a breed restriction of NO pit bulls.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Benton Blvd have any available units?
3816 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Benton Blvd have?
Some of 3816 Benton Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Benton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Benton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Benton Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Benton Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Benton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Benton Blvd offers parking.
Does 3816 Benton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Benton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Benton Blvd have a pool?
No, 3816 Benton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Benton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3816 Benton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Benton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Benton Blvd has units with dishwashers.

