3816 Benton Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Kansas City Beauty!!

3 Bedroomm/2 Bathroom

Great Details

Rent $995/Deposit $900

Sorry NO Section 8 is Accepted

Utilities are the responsibilty of the tenant.

We do have a breed restriction of NO pit bulls.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.