Kansas City, MO
3815 Terrace st
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

3815 Terrace st

3815 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom apt, 1 car garage - Property Id: 159594

3nd floor Full apartment and 1 car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159594p
Property Id 159594

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5179079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Terrace st have any available units?
3815 Terrace st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Terrace st have?
Some of 3815 Terrace st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Terrace st currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Terrace st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Terrace st pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Terrace st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3815 Terrace st offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Terrace st offers parking.
Does 3815 Terrace st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Terrace st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Terrace st have a pool?
No, 3815 Terrace st does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Terrace st have accessible units?
No, 3815 Terrace st does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Terrace st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Terrace st does not have units with dishwashers.

