Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:43 PM

3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201

3811 Mercier Street · (913) 728-5427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3811 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great location in walking distance to shops and restaurants on 39th St, KU Med. Completely renovated 1BR 1BA apartment with full kitchen, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Balcony off Living Room. Bathroom remodeled as well. Everything updated and hardwoods refinished. Free shared laundry provided. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Storage and reserved parking available.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated 1BR Apartments in Great Location close to 39th Street. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, KU Med.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 have any available units?
3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 have?
Some of 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 Mercier Street, Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
