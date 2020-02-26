3809 Mercier Street, Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great location in walking distance to shops and restaurants on 39th St, KU Med. Completely renovated 1BR 1BA apartment with full kitchen, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Balcony off Living Room. Bathroom remodeled as well. Everything updated and hardwoods refinished. Free shared laundry provided. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Storage and reserved parking available.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

