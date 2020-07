Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Check out this cozy studio!

Nice Amenities include:

Google Fiber wired, tenants responsible for service.

Off street parking

Building supplies window AC Units!

Coin laundry in building

Hardwood floors!

Freshly Painted

Gas Oven

Building is well maintained with a great community!

Tenants pay electric and $30 common utility charge.

Pets are allowed & welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.

Please note - the photos in listing are from a unit in the building. The available unit may differ from the photos in this listing so please contact us to set up a tour to view & fall in love with the available unit.