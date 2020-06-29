Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3740 Elmwood Ave II-094
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3740 Elmwood Ave II-094
3740 Elmwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3740 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3740 Elmwood ~ Avaliable Now! - Very cute and newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Don't miss your opportunity to call this home yours! This one will go fast!
Call or schedule a showing online today.
Tenant Pays all utilities. *No Section 8
(RLNE5503447)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 have any available units?
3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 offer parking?
No, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 have a pool?
No, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 have accessible units?
No, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 Elmwood Ave II-094 does not have units with air conditioning.
