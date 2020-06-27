All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:57 PM

3740 Chestnut Avenue

3740 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been updated throughout. New vinyl, new paint, light fixtures and more. Stove and fridge provided at move in. Covered front porch and off street parking. Basement laundry hookups. Basement is not finished. Central air.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$695 rent / $695 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
3740 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 3740 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Chestnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 3740 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 3740 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3740 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
