3740 Chestnut Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been updated throughout. New vinyl, new paint, light fixtures and more. Stove and fridge provided at move in. Covered front porch and off street parking. Basement laundry hookups. Basement is not finished. Central air.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$695 rent / $695 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.