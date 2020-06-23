All apartments in Kansas City
3731 Benton Boulevard
3731 Benton Boulevard

3731 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3731 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,752 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Benton Boulevard have any available units?
3731 Benton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 Benton Boulevard have?
Some of 3731 Benton Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Benton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Benton Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Benton Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 Benton Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3731 Benton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3731 Benton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3731 Benton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 Benton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Benton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3731 Benton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Benton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3731 Benton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Benton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 Benton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
