Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3729 Garner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3729 Garner
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3729 Garner
3729 Garner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3729 Garner Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom house. - Nice 2 bedroom house. Perfect for entertaining. Large living room and formal dining room.
(RLNE4826502)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3729 Garner have any available units?
3729 Garner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3729 Garner currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Garner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Garner pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Garner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3729 Garner offer parking?
No, 3729 Garner does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Garner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Garner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Garner have a pool?
No, 3729 Garner does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Garner have accessible units?
No, 3729 Garner does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Garner have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 Garner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Garner have units with air conditioning?
No, 3729 Garner does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary