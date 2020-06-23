3724 Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

{3724} Historic Valentine Home + Close to Everything! + Off Street Parking + Original Woodwork + Updates Throughout - Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Originally owned by the Diveny Family, this 1905 three story has tons of character and charm with modern updates throughout.



The main level features a formal sitting room, living room, formal dining room, butlers pantry and updated kitchen! Original hardwoods and woodwork throughout! Kitchen has been updated and includes all stainless steal appliances! Charming front porch perfect for morning coffee!



Master Bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor with two full bathrooms and laundry room with Washer/Dryer included!



Private 4th bedroom on the 3rd floor!



Shared driveway with off street parking for 2 cars!



Furnished option available for additional fee. Carriage house can be included for an additional fee as well.



One small pet under 30 lbs with $250 deposit



Professional roommates only



(RLNE4606117)