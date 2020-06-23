All apartments in Kansas City
3724 Jefferson
3724 Jefferson

3724 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Valentine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
{3724} Historic Valentine Home + Close to Everything! + Off Street Parking + Original Woodwork + Updates Throughout - Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Originally owned by the Diveny Family, this 1905 three story has tons of character and charm with modern updates throughout.

The main level features a formal sitting room, living room, formal dining room, butlers pantry and updated kitchen! Original hardwoods and woodwork throughout! Kitchen has been updated and includes all stainless steal appliances! Charming front porch perfect for morning coffee!

Master Bedroom and two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor with two full bathrooms and laundry room with Washer/Dryer included!

Private 4th bedroom on the 3rd floor!

Shared driveway with off street parking for 2 cars!

Furnished option available for additional fee. Carriage house can be included for an additional fee as well.

One small pet under 30 lbs with $250 deposit

Professional roommates only

(RLNE4606117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Jefferson have any available units?
3724 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Jefferson have?
Some of 3724 Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Jefferson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Jefferson pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Jefferson is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Jefferson offer parking?
No, 3724 Jefferson does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Jefferson have a pool?
No, 3724 Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 3724 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
