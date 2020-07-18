All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20

3721 Broadway Boulevard · (913) 728-5427
Location

3721 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Studio in Prime Location with amazing new kitchen. New cabinets, counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwoods refinished, new paint and fixtures. Plenty of closet space. Claw foot tub in bathroom. Laundry and storage available on-site. Pets OK with additional rent. $30 utility charge for water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Building in Great Midtown Location close to Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads, Union Hill, Downtown, Restaurants, Shops, Transportation, Highways. UMKC, KU Med, Laundry and storage available in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 have any available units?
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 have?
Some of 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 offer parking?
No, 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 have a pool?
No, 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20 has units with dishwashers.
