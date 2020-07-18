3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20

Amenities

Studio in Prime Location with amazing new kitchen. New cabinets, counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwoods refinished, new paint and fixtures. Plenty of closet space. Claw foot tub in bathroom. Laundry and storage available on-site. Pets OK with additional rent. $30 utility charge for water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Building in Great Midtown Location close to Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads, Union Hill, Downtown, Restaurants, Shops, Transportation, Highways. UMKC, KU Med, Laundry and storage available in the basement.