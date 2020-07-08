All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5

3716 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 1BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location close to Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads and Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. Hardwoods and tile throughout. New Central HVAC systems. Massive walk in closet. Private balcony. In unit laundry hook ups, machines can be rented for $60. Storage units and reserved parking available. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Completely renovated 6 Plex in great location of Midtown. Each unit has own HVAC and laundry hook ups. Storage space and reserved parking available. Close to Plaza, Westport, Downtown, Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 have any available units?
3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 have?
Some of 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.

