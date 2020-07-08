3716 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 5

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 1BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location close to Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads and Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. Hardwoods and tile throughout. New Central HVAC systems. Massive walk in closet. Private balcony. In unit laundry hook ups, machines can be rented for $60. Storage units and reserved parking available. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Completely renovated 6 Plex in great location of Midtown. Each unit has own HVAC and laundry hook ups. Storage space and reserved parking available. Close to Plaza, Westport, Downtown, Highways.