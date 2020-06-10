All apartments in Kansas City
3716 E 70th St

3716 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3716 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 1,222 Sq ft property was built in 1926 has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Brand new appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. attached car garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 E 70th St have any available units?
3716 E 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 E 70th St have?
Some of 3716 E 70th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 E 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
3716 E 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 E 70th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 E 70th St is pet friendly.
Does 3716 E 70th St offer parking?
Yes, 3716 E 70th St offers parking.
Does 3716 E 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 E 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 E 70th St have a pool?
No, 3716 E 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 3716 E 70th St have accessible units?
No, 3716 E 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 E 70th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 E 70th St has units with dishwashers.
