3716 E 70th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 1,222 Sq ft property was built in 1926 has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Brand new appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. attached car garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity