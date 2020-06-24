All apartments in Kansas City
3716 Birchwood Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3716 Birchwood Dr

3716 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Birchwood Drive, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage will be ready to go July 3rd.
Open Floor concept on the main level.

Rent $1550.00
Deposit $1550.00

Call Rachel at 816-406-6798

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Birchwood Dr have any available units?
3716 Birchwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3716 Birchwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Birchwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Birchwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Birchwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3716 Birchwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Birchwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3716 Birchwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Birchwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Birchwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3716 Birchwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Birchwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3716 Birchwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Birchwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Birchwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Birchwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Birchwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
