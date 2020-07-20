All apartments in Kansas City
3715 N Lister Ave
3715 N Lister Ave

3715 North Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3715 North Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4960531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 N Lister Ave have any available units?
3715 N Lister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3715 N Lister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3715 N Lister Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 N Lister Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 N Lister Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3715 N Lister Ave offer parking?
No, 3715 N Lister Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3715 N Lister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 N Lister Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 N Lister Ave have a pool?
No, 3715 N Lister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3715 N Lister Ave have accessible units?
No, 3715 N Lister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 N Lister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 N Lister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 N Lister Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 N Lister Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
